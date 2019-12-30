Galloway releases audit of State Treasurer’s Office

No findings identified; audit gives rating of “excellent”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit report on the Office of Missouri State Treasurer. The audit contained no findings and gave an overall performance rating of “excellent,” the highest rating available.

The report includes a summary of the office’s operating financial activity, cash and investment balances, and investment income. The Missouri Constitution establishes the State Treasurer as custodian of all state funds and funds received from the U.S. government.

A complete copy of the audit of the State Treasurer’s Office is available online here.