State releases December 2019 general revenue report

By Press Release on January 6, 2020
  

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for 2019 fiscal year-to-date increased 5.2 percent compared to December 2018, from $4.31 billion last year to $4.53 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for December 2019 decreased 1.5 percent compared to those for December 2018, from $863.9 million last year to $851.0 million this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 5.1 percent for the year, from $3.10 billion last year to $3.26 billion this year.
  • Increased 10.5 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 3.6 percent for the year, from $1.10 billion last year to $1.14 billion this year.
  • Decreased 1.3 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 20.9 percent for the year, from $223.0 million last year to $269.6 million this year.
  • Increased 22.9 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 3.2 percent for the year, from $215.8 million last year to $222.7 million this year.
  • Decreased 7.9 percent for the month.

Refunds

  • Increased 8.4 percent for the year, from $338.9 million last year to $367.4 million this year.
  • Increased 620.0 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

