State releases December 2019 general revenue report

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for 2019 fiscal year-to-date increased 5.2 percent compared to December 2018, from $4.31 billion last year to $4.53 billion this year.
Net general revenue collections for December 2019 decreased 1.5 percent compared to those for December 2018, from $863.9 million last year to $851.0 million this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
- Increased 5.1 percent for the year, from $3.10 billion last year to $3.26 billion this year.
- Increased 10.5 percent for the month.
Sales and use tax collections
- Increased 3.6 percent for the year, from $1.10 billion last year to $1.14 billion this year.
- Decreased 1.3 percent for the month.
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
- Increased 20.9 percent for the year, from $223.0 million last year to $269.6 million this year.
- Increased 22.9 percent for the month.
All other collections
- Increased 3.2 percent for the year, from $215.8 million last year to $222.7 million this year.
- Decreased 7.9 percent for the month.
Refunds
- Increased 8.4 percent for the year, from $338.9 million last year to $367.4 million this year.
- Increased 620.0 percent for the month.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.