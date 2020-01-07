Bob Nance seeking election as Clay County Treasurer

Current officeholder Bob Nance has announced his candidacy for Clay County Treasurer in 2020. Nance was appointed by Governor Parson to fill a vacancy on August 2, 2019. Nance believes his record in office will speak for itself as election day approaches.

Over his six months in office, Nance has made improvements to internal controls in check disbursements and ACH payments. He has also reduced the transfer cost in the treasurer’s office. He has worked closely with other officeholders, including the county auditor, to ensure receipts and disbursements are properly authorized and recorded according to statutory authority.

“I have given my all to restoring trust in Clay County’s government at a time when it is most needed. Honesty and experience are very important for any public official, especially when in a position which deals with taxpayer money. I am proud to have these qualifications and the accumulated knowledge over operations in finance, budgets, and statutes to best serve Clay County citizens.”

Bob Nance is a familiar face around the Northland and greater Kansas City area. As a lifelong resident of Clay County, he has dedicated his life to serving his community through various means, including several boards, decades of volunteer coaching, the local Chamber of Commerce, the Clay County Senior Board, and the Clay County Board of Elections. Nance also served as a Missouri state representative for the district from 2005-2013.

These contributions have not gone unnoticed. Among his many awards for outstanding work, Nance was recognized as the Legislator of the Year for Constituent Services in 2008. Notably, Nance received the Clay County Legacy Award in 2016 and is a former Chamber Citizen of the Year.

“When people mention these awards, I always say it’s truly an honor to know people have been happy with my public service. We all play a role in upholding the legacies of our hometowns and we should never take for granted all the blessings we’ve had here in Clay County.”

In addition to his public career, Nance has a strong record of business experience. With a portfolio of management, accounting, and business ownership skills, he holds keen insight on challenges which face small business owners today.

“When our family operated Nance’s Super, we did everything we could to provide quality service. The threats of rising costs and corporate shadows are constant ones for small business owners, and local support of our neighborhood businesses is vital. As County Treasurer, I will continue to advocate for economic policies which benefit the entrepreneurial spirit that is alive within our county.”

Nance is encouraged by what has been accomplished during his time in office, but recognizes Clay County is still in need of some serious reforms.

“I believe with honesty, integrity, and professionalism I can play a part in our county’s success and help restore the public’s trust. We can and must do better. All office holders should work for their constituents, not the other way around. While in office, I have always made service my number one priority—and with your help, I will continue to do so. I humbly ask for the vote of the citizens of Clay County.”

Outside of work, Nance attends St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He is the proud father of four children and lives in Kansas City with his wife, Sally.