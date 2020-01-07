Kansas City sues gun manufacturer, dealers over alleged trafficking scheme

KC is first city to sue gun industry in over 10 years, officials say

Kansas City has filed a lawsuit against a Nevada-based gun manufacturer and several firearm dealers — becoming the first city in more than 10 years to sue the gun industry, officials said.

The lawsuit names Jimenez Arms as part of an alleged gun trafficking scheme in Kansas City that left “irreparable harm on the health and well-being of Kansas City.” According to the suit, the Nevada company “knew or consciously avoided knowing” the dozens of guns sold to former Kansas City firefighter James Samuels were being illegally resold, including to people who were barred from purchasing a gun.

“Our goal is to make sure Kansas Citians are safe, and we will take every avenue that we have possible, whether that be creative gun reform legislation at the ordinance level, whether that be advocacy with people of all parties in Jefferson City, and … whether that be important work that we’re conducting here in Kansas City in the lawsuit filed in the Jackson County Circuit Court,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said Tuesday.

The suit claimed Kansas City police officers have recovered, seized, or taken as evidence at least 166 Jimenez Arms pistols between 2014 and 2018. It said the company sold 32 pistols to Samuels “in violation of numerous federal laws.”

Samuels was indicted in federal court in 2018 for his alleged role in the illegal sale of firearms, including to felons. He’s been accused of trafficking at least 77 guns over five years.

Samuels has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“The consequences of this scheme were all too predictable: the guns turn up at crime scenes involving drugs, domestic violence, and murder,” the suit claimed.

Aside from Jimenez Arms and Samuels, the suit also named three gun dealers for participating in the alleged scheme: Conceal & Carry, CR Sales Firearms LLC, and Mission Ready Gunworks.

The city’s suit was submitted in Jackson County Tuesday by attorneys for the city, Eric Dirks with Williams Dirks Dameron LLC, and Everytown Law, a part of Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Gun dealers and manufacturers have a legal responsibility not to ignore suspicious purchasing behaviors that indicate illegal gun trafficking or straw purchasing,” Alla Lefkowitz, director of affirmative litigation for Everytown Law, said in a statement. “This lawsuit should send a clear message to companies that choose to profit off illegal gun sales: You will be held accountable.”

The suit asked for at least $25,000 to “fairly compensate the City for its damages” as well as greater supervision and accountability for Jimenez Arms and the gun dealers. The city is also asking for corrective action to locate the pistols that have not yet been found.

“There is a significant problem with illegal gun trafficking in our city,” Lucas said.

“Today’s definitive action by the City of Kansas City and Everytown Law signals that our community will not look the other way when it comes to illegal gun trafficking,” he said.

The lawsuit noted a gun was used in 96 percent of homicides in Kansas City in 2018. And as Missouri’s metro cities, in particular, struggle to grapple with gun violence, the state’s Republican leaders have shied away from supporting gun control measures as the legislative session gets underway.

A representative from Jimenez Arms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.