Parson rakes in $540K in Q4 fundraising

Gov. Mike Parson hauled in more than $500,000 in the last quarter of 2019 as he seeks a full term in office, his campaign announced Wednesday.

With the $540,000 he brought in during the fourth quarter and support from Uniting Missouri PAC, Parson’s campaign includes a war chest of more than $6.5 million.

“While Democrats have been focused [on] overturning the will of the people by impeaching President Trump, the governor finished the year strong with his best fundraising quarter of 2019 and is laser-focused on building a strong grassroots network of donors across Missouri to win November,” Steele Shippy, Parson’s campaign manager, said.

Parson’s campaign said about 96 percent of contributions to Parson for Missouri — which has $1.4 million cash on hand — came from in-state during the fourth quarter.

“Voters realize they can count on Governor Parson to lead our state in the right direction and continue building upon our strong economic success, including tens of thousands of new jobs, low unemployment, historic tax cuts, and rising wages for hard-working Missourians,” Shippy said.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s campaign said on social media it had a “big [three] months to close out 2020.” Chris Sloan, her campaign manager, said she raised more than $1.2 million.