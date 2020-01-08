TWMP Column: Spring of senior year in Jeff City

The session before a gubernatorial election is kind of like the spring of your senior year of high school. A lot of people have checked out, some are already looking to college, some are seeking a last hurrah, some of the juniors are looking to take over the cool kids’ table early, and others are looking to spark some drama on their way out the door.

The Governor is standing for election this year against a credible Democratic opponent and will have to govern with a keener eye to the electorate.

In the House, with a relatively small senior class, most of those returning are looking to November where several senior members are standing for the Senate, and the floor leader’s race is pitting Reps. Curtis Trent and Dean Plocher against one another

Where Senate leadership races are stealth and mostly handled privately, House leadership races are far more personal and everything from who has dinner with who and who votes with who in committee can lead to deeply held grudges. And there is a small possibility that the very large freshman class decides they are interested in giving a few orders instead of taking them.

With relatively few senators terming out in 2020, the Senate also has an eye on the upcoming elections. However, the attention is probably more on whether the Conservative Caucus grows than whether the Democratic Caucus grows.

The Senate is also likely to lose some of their seniors as it appears that Sen. Holsman is set to accept his long-rumored appointment to the Public Service Commission next week. Sens. Curls and Romine seem likely to head to the Labor and Tax Commissions.

The two Republican slots on the Public Service Commission are a topic of a lot of discussions. Sen. Romine has been mentioned, current Commissioner; former senator, and — perhaps most impressively — former Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenney is rumored to be interested in being reappointed; Rep. Kolkmeyer’s name has been mentioned; also current Parson chief of staff Aaron Willard has experience working at the PSC.

However, there are several openings on expired terms. Most notably the Probation and Parole Board, which is known for being the commission that requires the most work, is short which puts a real strain on the state. It’s hard to push for criminal justice reform and close prisons while having vacancies on the board.

While it may be an election year, it appears the budget will spark some conflict. For the first time in a long time the House, Senate, and Governor’s Office have failed to get aligned on a revenue estimate.

The word is that the House presented a number, but the Governor’s Office had a slightly higher one, and the Senate was in between. The rub came when the Governor’s Office and the Senate were willing to negotiate, but the House wasn’t willing to move off of their number at all.

It seems set for the Governor’s Office to present a budget on their number, and the House to fight it. Look for a push from the Governor’s Office to stash more money into the rainy day fund. It has been said that the rainy day fund has been a reason for the belt-tightening around state government the past several months.

Internally the House has its own fight over redistricting. Traditionally, the Speaker of the prior session appoints the committee so that they can begin preparing. However, in this case, the word is that the Floor Leader and perhaps more importantly the Speaker Designee Rob Vescovo has submitted a list of names for the committee — with Rep. Dan Shaul as the chair — and has said if his demands aren’t met he will just withdraw the committee members he didn’t approve of next year and place his members on it.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this fight progresses, and is likely to be the first of a series of conflicts and could set the tone for several more. Typically the members of congress in both parties get together and submit a map and the legislature pretty much accepts it.

However, I’m hearing that there are some in the House who are more interested in taking a larger role in the process. Which will set a collision course between the legislature and the congressional delegation.

The early redistricting issues Republicans seem likely to address are:

Making the 2nd more Republican. Whether that takes it south into Jefferson County — as most presume the Speaker Designee would like — or into Franklin and St. Charles County, Republicans will more than anything want to shore it up for the day Congresswoman Ann Wagner no longer holds it against the odds. What to do with St. Charles County. It has been split most of the time, but with its growth, it is going to be harder and harder to divide. The County has some spooked as it has become more and more right-wing. If you don’t take the 2nd into Jefferson County, you assume it goes west. However, if you don’t do that and put more of St. Charles in the 3rd you are probably looking at the 3rd being represented by a St. Charles Countian when Congressman Luetkemeyer retires. Seeing how the 7th shrinks again. Is it pulled farther west or farther south. Which if it goes west and the 2nd goes into all of Jefferson County, then the 8th will become more southwest Missouri than southeast Missouri. Will Boone County and Cole Counties be united again. If they do then it likely makes Sen. Rowden the favorite when Congresswoman Hartzler retires. Lastly, I’ll take a flyer on this one: Will Republicans make a run at making the 5th competitive? Some might not see it, but if Lee’s Summit slows its Democratic trend, and Independence continues a trend of Trump Republicanism, the district could add some of south Kansas City to the 4th, some of north Kansas City to the 6th, and create a Democratic but nominally competitive district out of the 5th going east.

Don’t tweet me with gerrymandering tweets. Democrats gerrymander, Republicans gerrymander. It’s always in the eye of the beholder, or perhaps more accurately whose ox is getting gored. Whoever you think of as a wonderfully moral person who would never ever lower himself to gerrymandering, you are wrong. They would, and if ever had the chance did.

Lastly on the Governor’s race. If you’re wondering if Governor Parson is going to do some fake acts to pander to the political winds look no further than his accepting refugees before filing closed. There is literally no political value in doing it, and especially when he did it. Leads to the conclusion that he must have thought it was right, because lord knows it did him no favors politically.

In what some Missouri Democrats fear is only the first of the national party making life hard for Nicole Galloway is impeachment. As of now, it’s unpopular in Missouri — a state where Trump won by 19 percent. It’s the kind of issue that ties Galloway to Pelosi and national Democrats.

While this is my opinion, Galloway is actually a straight-shooting person. Not rude or disrespectful, but does speak plainly. It’s not like her to go silent on issues when asked. The fact she hasn’t said anything about it is probably proof that she knows it’s not good for her.

Credit to the Missouri Republican Party for leading an effort to force her to comment. They even got a couple of the very liberal urban papers to write stories about Galloway’s refusal to comment.

While impeachment may not be the biggest issue it could be just the first of a series of issues where Galloway is being forced to address the actions of national Democrats that are unpopular in Missourah.

No matter what she does — side against her party and potentially deflate enthusiasm in the urban core, or side with her party and potentially turn off moderate Nixon-Republicans — it’s a microcosm of how challenging her campaign will be, and God help her if Senator Sanders or Senator Warren is the presidential nominee.

I actually do think that if Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders was the Democratic nominee, Donald Trump could shoot Kurt Warner on Lindbergh Blvd., and he would still win Missouri by 10 percent. Of course if Trump accidentally stepped on Yadier Molina’s shoe in an elevator he would be done in West Butler County.

Look for the newest edition of The Missouri Times on newsstands in the Capitol Monday with Governor Parson, Speaker Haahr, and Rep. Vescovo on the cover. Sunday on “This Week in Missouri Politics” we will have Representative and Senate candidate Greg Razer on the show from Kansas City.

Also, check out our Lewis County episode of Show Me Missourah with our old friend former Sen. Brian Munzlinger.

Lastly, check out our Facebook and Twitter feeds as we start our TWMP mid-week updates again Wednesdays at 11 am. As always you can DM me with questions or topics. I might even break out the #SteinOfKnowledge again this year.