Meet Jim Bauer, the Senate’s newest doorkeeper

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Dec. 31, Jim Bauer officially retired from his job of 21 years as the maintenance supervisor for the Senate. But as the legislature kicked off the new session Wednesday, Bauer was back in the Capitol — this time serving as the upper chamber’s newest doorkeeper.

“The Senate has some great people to work with and work for. They all look out for each other, and that’s very nice to have,” Bauer told The Missouri Times.

Prior to his work in the Capitol, Bauer worked in the construction industry for several years in Missouri and California. He said he’s excited to have vacation time and holidays off with his new job — a luxury he didn’t have when he worked in construction.

“It’s a good bunch of guys to work with,” Bauer said.

He is one of 10 people who work as Senate doorkeepers in the Capitol building.