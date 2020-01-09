Capitol enlists new part-time worker to aid with parking, maintenance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Capitol has hired a new part-time employee to help with various maintenance projects, a job that includes assisting with managing cars in the parking garage.

At times, Capitol Police will rearrange vehicles in the oft-overcrowded Capitol Garage. As part of his duties, the new employee will help move the cars when necessary — something an Office of Administration (OA) spokesman said was necessary to alleviate potential “security concerns.”

But parking will not be the employee’s only duty, Chris Moreland, the OA spokesperson, confirmed to The Missouri Times. He will be working in the Capitol building as well as the garage.

The new employee will assist Capitol Police and make $15.50 per hour. He will only work 1,000 hours, Moreland said.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol Wednesday as the new session kicked off on Jan. 8.