Catalyst adds 2 to team as legislative session gets underway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With the new legislative session underway, Catalyst announced the addition of two new members to its government affairs team.

Jasmine Wells and Ethan Wilson have joined the government relations firm, the company said Thursday.

Wells will be tasked with managing Catalyst’s Jefferson City office. She previously worked on the government relations team for Brent Hemphill & Associates, particularly focused on agriculture and health care issues in Missouri.

She has also worked on multiple campaigns in Missouri. Wells holds degrees in political science and international studies from the University of Missouri.

Wilson has been tasked with leading Catalyst’s multi-state government relations practice. He previously worked as the senior legal counsel and government relations manager for Turo, Inc. He has also worked for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

Wilson is a graduate of the University of California, Davis, and the University of Denver College of Law.

“Catalyst is starting the new year with a growing team of professionals to help our clients achieve their advocacy goals,” Danny Pfeifer, Catalyst’s founder, said. “Ethan Wilson and Jasmine Wells share our goal of delivering results above and beyond our clients’ expectations, and we are excited to welcome them to the team.”

Wilson and Wells join Pfeifer, Greg Porter, Alex Eaton, Becky Lohmann, David Willis, Ashley Montenegro, Cynthia Stern, and Jeni Abel on the Catalyst government affairs team.