Medical marijuana association questions health department over ‘possible systemic problems’ with scoring system

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri medical marijuana industry association is seeking clarification on the Department of Health and Senior Services’ (DHSS) scoring process for cultivation licenses.

In a letter to Director Lyndall Fraker, who leads the department’s medical marijuana division, Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association’s (MoCannTrade) executive director pointed to what he saw as inconsistencies with scoring on a question pertaining to marketing plans.

Out of the 577 cultivation applications submitted to DHSS, 67 percent scored no points on the question, Andrew Mullins, the executive director of MoCannTrade, said. Those 384 applications that scored no points included winning and losing applicants, Mullins said.

Additionally, 25 percent of applications submitted scored a 10 on the question — the highest mark possible; 6 percent of applications scored four points, and 3 percent received seven points.

“While this question alone potentially only impacts a handful of applicants that just barely missed out on a cultivation license, a failure to review and explain this situation could erode confidence in DHSS and the scoring system by many. That’s obviously the last thing we want to see happen,” Mullins said in the letter.

“Therefore, we would respectfully ask DHSS to review and inform the public why an overwhelming majority of applicants scored a zero on this question, which represents a clear outlier.”

Using a third-party blind scoring system, DHSS announced the approval of 60 cultivation facilities out of more than 500 applicants in late December.

“As always, we take the public’s concerns seriously and will review the issues raised by MoCannTrade,” a DHSS spokeswoman told The Missouri Times.

Mullins did thank Fraker and his team in his Thursday letter for their “dedication to implementing Amendment 2 and overseeing what we believe will be one of the best medical marijuana programs in the entire country.”

Read MoCannTrade’s entire letter below.