Mary Fox named Missouri State Public Defender System director

After a few months with an interim head, the Missouri State Public Defender System has officially named Mary Fox as its director. She will officially take the reins on Jan. 10.

Fox served as the district defender for the St. Louis City Trial Office since 2007. She’s also served as an assistant public defender in Clayton and St. Louis and as the St. Louis traffic commissioner.

Fox said she’s excited to be “learning all the ins-and-outs of the legislature and Missouri government.” She also plans to push for “effective and zealous representation for every case.”

“We have a great team in Columbia that has done amazing work getting attention to caseload issues,” she told The Missouri Times. She said she will be relocating to Columbia for the job.

The Missouri State Public Defender System director position became open when Michael Barrett resigned in mid-November to accept a different job in New York. He had been at the helm of the system for four years.

Barrett was vocal about funding woes. He garnered national media attention when he appointed Gov. Jay Nixon as counsel on a case, blasting him for budget restrictions he placed on the office.

Greg Mermelstein had been serving as the interim director.

Fox, who has also practiced family and juvenile law, is an alumna of St. Louis University and St. Louis University School of Law.