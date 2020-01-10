Schmitt himself prosecutes violent crime, secures guilty verdict

A murder case prosecuted by Attorney General Eric Schmitt this week resulted in a guilty verdict Wednesday.

Schmitt, along with assistant attorneys general Gregory Goodwin and Christine Krug, prosecuted the case against Antonio Muldrew, who was found guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first degree armed robbery, and first-degree assault on Jan.8. Muldrew shot Abdulrauf Kadir, a convenience store clerk in St. Louis, several times as he robbed the store in July 2014, killing Kadir.

Kadir was a refugee who came to the U.S. from Kenya after fleeing from his home in Ethiopia during a civil war. He was working at the convenience store to save money to bring the rest of his family — his wife and two children — to the U.S. as well.

The convenience store is located in the South St. Louis neighborhood of Dutchtown.

“Mr. Kadir came to the United States to build a better life for himself and worked at that convenience store to bring his family over to the United States before his life was unnecessarily and brutally cut short,” Schmitt said in a statement. “When I was sworn into office over a year ago, I made it clear that the Attorney General’s Office would play an active role in prosecuting violent crime.”

“I appreciated the chance to roll up my sleeves and prosecute this case alongside the talented attorneys in my office,” Schmitt said.

During the trial, Schmitt provided the opening statement for the state as well as questioned witnesses each day of the trial, including the medical examiner. He was in the courtroom Monday through Wednesday, with the verdict coming down Wednesday night.

Schmitt plans to “continue to focus on violent crime,” in his role as attorney general, a spokesperson confirmed to The Missouri Times.

Sentencing for Muldrew is scheduled for late February. The only possible sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without parole or probation, according to the Attorney General’s Office.