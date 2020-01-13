Kehoe picks up several Missouri ag endorsements

Mike Kehoe nabbed several endorsements from Missouri agriculture groups over the weekend as he campaigns for a full term as the state’s lieutenant governor.

Kehoe received endorsements from the Missouri Agribusiness Association, Missouri Cattlemen Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Dairy Farmers Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Pork Association, and the Missouri Soybean Association.

“I am honored to receive this early support from Missouri’s agriculture leaders and hard-working farmers,” Kehoe, a Republican, said. “As a first-generation cattle farmer, I know that each season brings new challenges for our farm families, and I want to personally thank all of Missouri’s farmers for their commitment in making Missouri’s agriculture industry the best it can be.”

Kehoe officially launched his campaign for a full term in September. He promised to remain committed to the state’s veterans, expand educational opportunities for students, and push for tourism promotion. He also said he wanted to expand technology and agriculture efforts in Missouri for the state to be a leader in food production.

“It’s all about work,” Kehoe told The Missouri Times then. “That’s the secret to my success in life: surrounding myself with really good people who have great work ethic. And in this job, I intend to do the same thing.”

Gov. Mike Parson — who is running for a full term in 2020 as well — has also picked up support from several agriculture groups in his campaign.

According to Kehoe’s campaign, the agriculture support is as follows.

Missouri Agribusiness Association

“As a small businessman himself, as the leader in the Missouri Senate, and as Missouri’s Lt. Governor, Mike Kehoe has demonstrated his understanding of the whole gamut of issues that are important to agribusiness in Missouri. Throughout the years, Mike Kehoe had supported Missouri Agribusiness and now Missouri Agribusiness is proud to support Mike Kehoe in his current race for Lt. Governor.”

– Steve Taylor, President/Executive Director, Missouri Agribusiness Association

Missouri Cattlemen Association

“Mike gets it. He’s a cattle producer and understands the challenges and opportunities in our industry. He is a staunch advocate of private property rights and has a proven record when it comes to pushing initiatives forward to advance Missouri agriculture and create opportunities in rural Missouri. His commitment is unwavering and we are honored to stand alongside him in his quest to continue serving as our state’s Lieutenant Governor.”

– Bobby Simpson, President, Missouri Cattlemen Association

Missouri Corn Growers Association

“Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is a strong supporter of farmers and a leading voice in Missouri agriculture. A farmer himself, Lt. Gov. Kehoe brings his experience and firsthand knowledge to provide the tools and resources to grow our state’s top industry. He recognizes the important economic role the corn and ethanol industries have in our local communities and the need for improved transportation infrastructure for our products. We appreciate his hard work on behalf of Missouri corn growers and are proud to endorse Mike Kehoe for Missouri lieutenant governor.”

– Mike Moreland, President, Missouri Corn Growers Association

Missouri Dairy Farmers Association

“As a Cole County business owner and a Pulaski County farmer, we know Mike Kehoe understands the issues that matter most to Missouri dairy farmers. We appreciate Mike’s leadership on transportation issues as well as the Food, Beverage, and Forest Products Manufacturing Initiative. We know we can count on Mike Kehoe’s leadership, and we are proud to endorse him for Lt. Governor in 2020.”

– J.P. Dunn, Executive Director, Missouri Dairy Association

Missouri Farm Bureau

“Lt. Governor Kehoe knows and cares about the people of rural Missouri. He has been our state’s leading voice on the need to improve our road and bridge infrastructure throughout his years as a Senator and now as Lt. Governor. As a cattle rancher himself, he understands agriculture’s importance to our rural economy. We are proud to support him in this race.”

– Trent Drake, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Missouri Farm Bureau

Missouri Pork Association

“The Missouri Pork Association (MPA) is proud to endorse Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. He has a proven record of working hard for all Missourians plus has a passion for farmers, ranchers and rural Missouri. You can count on Mike Kehoe to do the right thing and we look forward to his continued service as Lt. Governor.”

– Marcus Belshe, Chairman, Missouri Pork Association and farmer from Henley

Missouri Soybean Association

“The Missouri Soybean Association is endorsing Mike Kehoe for Lt. Governor for his commitment to our state, and deep understanding of agriculture and the needs of farmers. Kehoe has a strong track record of finding solutions, crafting smart policy and identifying opportunities that make Missouri an even better place to produce food and fuel for the world, and for the families who call our state home. His leadership has brought forward positive resolutions to challenges facing farmers, including infrastructure needs, and we’re proud to endorse Mike Kehoe for Lt. Governor in 2020.”

– C. Brooks Hurst, President, Missouri Soybean Association and farmer from Tarkio