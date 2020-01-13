Curls, Holsman nominated to state commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Democratic Sens. Kiki Curls and Jason Holsman have been nominated to state commissions by Gov. Mike Parson.

Curls, SD 9, was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC); Holsman, SD 7, was named to the Public Service Commission (PSC) by Parson Monday. Both will still need to be confirmed by the Senate before taking the new posts.

“Throughout my years of service, energy and its infrastructure have been priority issues for me because of their direct impact on our environment, our economy, and our quality of life,” Holsman said. “Because of term limits, my ability to work on these issues in the legislature is quickly drawing to a close. That is why I am grateful to Governor Parson for providing me a new opportunity to continue this important work as a member of the Public Service Commission.”

The PSC regulates investor-owned electric, natural gas, water, and other utilities in Missouri. The LIRC oversees the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Sen. Scott Sifton recognized Curls and Holsman from the Senate floor Monday, telling both he respected their work in the upper chamber.

“I’m most appreciative and most grateful,” Curls responded. “I love the time I’ve spent in this building.”

Confirmation hearings and a vote are expected for later this week.

Both senators are from the Kansas City area and are serving their final terms in the Senate due to term limits.