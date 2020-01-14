Mayor Lucas to Testify on Zero Fare Transit in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas today announced that he will testify tomorrow, January 15, on Kansas City’s Zero Fare Transit initiative in front of the Missouri Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Last December, the Kansas City Council unanimously passed a resolution directing the City Manager to identify and include in the upcoming City budget the funds necessary to implement Zero Fare Transit – setting Kansas City up to soon become the first major American metropolitan city with free public bus service.

Mayor Lucas will provide legislators an update on this initiative and advocate for transportation and infrastructure partnerships between Kansas City and the State of Missouri.