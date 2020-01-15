Opinon: Nicole Galloway must take a stand on impeachment

It seems the only thing the news media or anyone is talking about is the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Everyone, that is, except Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway. While leaders around the country and the state are asked their views on the impeachment, Ms. Galloway remains silent on the issue.

It makes a lot of sense that she would choose to keep her views to herself. Why risk angering the people of this state who overwhelmingly support the President. She knows that Missouri still stands behind Donald Trump and opposes the political games being played against him. She is hoping that she can skirt under the radar and avoid having to take a stand.

It is one thing for a political candidate to bow out of a public discussion, but the fact that news outlets are complicit in giving Ms. Galloway a pass shows just who the media is rooting for. It is the job of a free press to objectively report the news and inform the people on what their leaders are doing. Media outlets are more than willing to hold Republican candidates’ feet to the fire and make them take a stand on tough issues, but once again the media refuses to apply the same journalistic integrity when it comes to investigating Democrats.

The reason everyday Missourians are fed up with bias and decry fake news is because the free press, which is supposed to look out for our interests and keep us informed, is actually only looking to advance a liberal agenda and push progressive candidates. They readily employ a double standard when it comes to investigating political candidates. Now, the press is giving Galloway a pass on her views on impeachment. Missourians want to know where their future-governor stands on impeachment. Since, as governor, she would represent the state as head of government, it only makes sense that Missourians want to see if she aligns with her values.

Until pressure is applied to the Galloway campaign, I see no reason why she would suddenly take a stand. But in the absence of a reliable press willing to put pressure on Democratic candidates, then as Senator for Northeast Missouri, I ask that Nicole Galloway tells the people where she stands on impeachment. Does she support impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States and support removing him from office? If she seeks the highest office in this state, then she should come clean with the people on the issues which matter to us.

We are tired of sneaky political candidates and a lazy press which enables them. I ask that the news press ask tough questions fairly to both political parties, or, in the absence of that, for Nicole Galloway to finally stop hiding and to come clean. We the people should be told exactly what she thinks about our President.