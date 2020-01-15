Tim Harris Announces Campaign for St. Francois County Sheriff

BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Longtime Detective Sergeant and DEA Task Force Officer, Tim Harris, has announced he will be running for St. Francois County Sheriff. As a conservative and a twenty-year resident of this community, his unique experience with multiple law enforcement agencies makes him a strong candidate for the office.

“I am invested in the needs and safety of this county because this is the place my family calls home.” Says Harris. “I have raised my family here, so I understand the desire of many in our community to see public safety improved here.”

Tim Harris has worked for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department since 2000, where he has seen firsthand the issues that must be addressed. He has additionally partnered with the Goose Creek Lake Police and the Lake Timberline Police departments and worked PRN for the Desloge Police Department.

“The fact of the matter is that we don’t have enough resources to cover the diverse safety needs of our county,” says Harris. “As Sheriff, I will work to update our services and bring our equipment, training, and technology into the 21st century. I will fight to secure the funding we need to protect all our citizens.”

In addition to updating the department, Harris is passionate about protecting the constitutional rights, especially the second amendment, for law-abiding citizens all over St. Francois county. He also believes it is important to improve the department’s community outreach approach.

“I believe we must build a stronger, more professional relationship with the community. Transparency is a huge part of building trust with the people we serve.” Harris is passionate about connecting with the people he serves and will always put their needs first. “This office exists to serve the community and to help them feel safe. I will make sure everyone knows they have an advocate in the Sheriff’s office.”

Tim Harris and his wife Katie have been married for seven years. He lives in Bonne Terre with his wife and children, Caleb, Layne, and Elizabeth. He is a member of the St. Francois County Conservative Club and attends Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Potosi.

For more information visit www.harrisforsheriff.com

