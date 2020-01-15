Local Businessman and Farmer, Jim Kalberloh, Announces Campaign for State Representative

LOWRY CITY, Mo. – Local Restaurant Owner and Cattle Farmer Jim Kalberloh has announced his plans to run for State Representative in District 125, representing St. Clair County, Hickory County, and parts of Benton and Cedar Counties.

“As a small business owner and rancher in this community, I have personally had to fight against government overreach and expensive regulations,” says Kalberloh. “It has motivated me to go to Jefferson City and fight for those in our community facing the same, uphill battle. We should be supporting those who want to create jobs, provide meaningful goods and services to their community, and take care of their families, not punishing them with unnecessary taxes and red tape.”

Kalberloh was born and raised on the farm, raising cattle and more recently, operating a seasonal corn maze. He is a proud member of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and the National Rifle Association (NRA). His years spent in the agriculture industry has made Kalberloh passionate about helping those in rural communities succeed.

“I believe that we need to be doing more for our rural areas across the state of Missouri,” said Kalberloh. “Agriculture is the backbone of Missouri’s economy, so farmers and their families need our support. I will increase funding to rural schools, help promote Missouri products to maintain demand, and provide resources to those struggling during difficult years. We should never turn our back on our farmers.”

Jim Kalberloh also served 21 years as a member of the Missouri Army National Guard and served a tour in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Kalberloh said he is very passionate about Veterans’ issues. As a state representative, Kalberloh says he will stand up for Veterans in Missouri, making sure they receive every benefit they can after serving their country. Kalberloh says he considers himself a Pro-Trump, “constitutional conservative” and is 100% pro-life.

Born and raised in the district, Kalberloh says he is looking forward to continuing his service to his community.. He and his wife Cristie have been married for 24 years and have three daughters, Megan, Shelby, and Halie. He is a member at Church of God Holiness and previously served as the Lakeland School Board Treasurer for 6 years and later the President for 3 years.

