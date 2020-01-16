PSC tackles pair of Ameren orders at weekly meeting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Public Service Commission’s (PSC) agenda meeting was all about Ameren Missouri this week.

On Wednesday, the PSC unanimously granted two orders related to Ameren’s electric service tariff adjustments regarding its Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA) Rider Energy Efficiency Investment Charge (EEIC).

Commissioners approved an order allowing for the suspension of tariff sheets filed late last year by Ameren until next month; the order instructed Ameren to file revised sheets. It also granted Ameren’s request for a variance from a 60 day rule regarding the tariff filing.

Additionally, the PSC approved the initial stipulation and agreement filed by Ameren on Jan. 7. That order also mandated Ameren and PSC Staff to work together on final rebasing adjustment calculations and submit an agreement, report, or schedule by the end of July.

PSC Chairman Ryan Silvey officially swore in Sen. Jason Holsman as a member of the commission on Thursday. Holsman was appointed to the PSC by the governor earlier this week. Silvey noted the PSC is now made up entirely of former state senators.

This morning, I was honored to swear in my good friend Sen @JasonHolsman as the newest Commissioner at @MissouriPSC. I look forward to once again working together for all Missourians. Thank you @GovParsonMO for making an excellent pick! pic.twitter.com/GXkCnQ4UkI — Ryan Silvey (@RyanSilvey) January 16, 2020

The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21.