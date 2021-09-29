Jim Mathewson funeral details

Funeral services for former Sen. Jim Mathewson will be held on Oct. 22 at First Christian Church in Sedalia.

The family will receive guests from 12-2 p.m. when the funeral service is slated to begin. A guest book will be available for those to sign at Heckart Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Mathewson’s family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Mathewson Endowed Scholarship in care of the State Fair Community College Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Heckart Funeral Home is located at 903 S. Ohio Ave. in Sedalia. First Christian Church is located at 200 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia.

Mathewson, the longest-serving Senate president pro tem, passed away on Monday at 83 years old at his home in Sedalia. Called a “solution looking for a problem,” Mathewson was known for his masterful handling of the Senate and his fierce advocacy for the Missouri State Fair.

