Opinion: Give me liberty, or give me COVID-19?

Easter Sunday played out quite differently for Americans this year. Our sofas became synonymous with the church pew. We logged onto Facebook to hear the Good Word. Dad carved the Easter ham via Zoom. And, the question on all of our minds, “What the hell kind of measures did the Easter Bunny take to sanitize those eggs?!”

Yes, Christians all over the world adjusted to an alternate reality where COVID-19 is the basis for every decision made, even decisions regarding our basic liberties donned to us in the U.S. Constitution.

We were confined to our homes this Easter as our governments decided what was classified as “essential.” Though here in Missouri we were not absolutely required to stay away from our places of worship, they were restricted like every other state by extreme social distancing measures, and ultimately, many churches opted for virtual services to avoid controversy.

These guidelines of faith administered to us through the bureaucracy are borderline dangerous to basic liberty. While seemingly in good interest and for the betterment of public health, it begs the question: What are we willing to relinquish for the idea of safety?

And even more so, why are we so sure it’s the government that should ultimately be providing us these safeguards? It makes you wonder if government is often the catalyst, not the answer, to the problems we battle closest to home.

We can’t blame our local governments for actions taken. When we look to states, like neighboring Kansas, that have taken stands against restricting constitutional rights, they are met with nothing but criticism.

In an article published by U.S. News, the Democratic governor of Kansas was met with sympathy for having to classify churches and gun providers as “essential,” with claims that she is being wrongly forced into compromise by a legislative body focused on upholding our rights.

Rights that are clearly stated in the First and Second Amendments.

It’s as if the mainstream is fixated on mercilessly bashing and framing Kansas as a pariah as if in some way they don’t serve as a positive example.

Kansas, like Missouri, has enforced the 10-person-limit on religious buildings. But, in the Sunflower state, two churches filed lawsuits pointing out the blatant infringement taking place. A district judge ruled in favor of the churches, citing the governor’s enforcement order violates the freedom of speech and religion.

Fellow neighboring state Kentucky has dealt with its own share of disputes regarding the sanctity of the First Amendment. In Louisville, the mayor faced criticism and repercussions from a judge for criminalizing Easter celebrations that follow strict social distancing.

The mayor was later quoted saying, “In order to save lives, we must not gather in churches, drive-through services, family gatherings, [and] social gatherings this weekend.”

A truly ironic statement for Christians everywhere.

Even more worrisome, our country has already been seeing an increase in threats to religious liberty. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Fulton v. Philadelphia later this year. This case will likely decide the precedent our government has over the influence of religion on business and social affairs. Even if it is decided over Skype.

In 2018, a baker won a victory through a Supreme Court ruling declaring it was his right to deny services to patrons not aligning with his faith. A hopeful win for religious liberty crusaders throughout the country.

These examples shed a light on the struggles our country has seen within the past few years when it comes to defining and defending the freedom of religion. It provides us with enough foresight to see a grave violation could be taking place now that is leading to a future Supreme Court precedent.

We can’t be sure what the future of our faith looks like, or if it will be decided in front of the highest court. We can’t judge if our next Easter will be celebrated on the couch or in a pew. And, we can’t be sure how exactly our idea of religious liberty will shift post-pandemic.

But, it is important we watch closely the boundaries being placed on our constitutional rights during this period of time. We each need to consider how comfortable we are in giving up our freedoms for a sense of security, and how comfortable we are putting that power in the hands of government leaders and bureaucrats.

At the end of the day, it is up to us, the people, to decide what precedents we allow for history to create.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.