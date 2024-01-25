Opinion: Honoring Our Veterans With The Care They Deserve

There comes a time in many children’s lives when the roles get reversed, and they are the ones now making the decisions to care for their elderly parents.

In our case, it’s working to ensure we honor my 95-year-old dad’s wish to maintain his independence and to stay in his own home in New York.

If you know a former Army man, you know they are very proud individuals, and my father is no different. He was auditing college classes in his 90s, still driving, and did all he could to live the most independent life possible. Around the end of 2021, things became a little more challenging. He needed a pacemaker and the recovery from the procedure saw him transferred from a hospital to an assisted living facility for a month.

With me in Florida, and my dad wanting to stay in his own home, my sister and I knew we had work to do. She lives closer to dad and was often the one to which dad’s care fell.

As my sister and I can attest, dealing with many unknowns and big government bureaucracies that are almost-always “short staffed,” during a difficult period for our dad wasn’t easy. It was the source of many late nights and long phone calls pouring over information so we could make the best decision possible for our dad to continue to live in his own home while ensuring he received all of the benefits he was promised as a veteran.

My dad can be stubborn and reluctantly took our help as he aged, but the main thing he wanted was to stay in his own home. For him, nursing homes and senior living facilities were out of the question.

When exploring our options for dad, we hit the jackpot when a family friend referred us to the Veterans Care Coordination, which is headquartered in Missouri. In short, their team was incredible and took the time to help my sister and me, walking us through the challenging paperwork process, setting realistic expectations and providing the vehicle to obtain services our dad earned in service to our country during the Korean War in the 1950s.

The Veteran Care Coordination is a lifesaver for my family. The team lives their mission statement “Making it easier for Veterans to age at home” with the dignity and independence our dad deserves. We greatly appreciate all their work to make it possible for dad to remain in his own home, giving us the peace of mind, he is well cared for and secure.