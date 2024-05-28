Opinion: Rep. Michael Davis can’t stop Democrats from winning in Cass County

A year ago, I would have never imagined running against an incumbent state representative with a decent voting record.

However, I am running for state representative because the incumbent Representative Michael Davis is not doing his job in Jefferson City or the district. First, he does not live here and never has. Instead, he uses his campaign treasurer’s home as his voter registration address while he stays in Jefferson City and in St. Louis, where he is from. I fear this type of political malpractice could lead to Democrats picking up this seat.

I am running because the residents of Belton and Raymore deserve an effective, servant-leader who is a common-sense, conservative to represent them. Someone who can hit the ground running on the first day. They deserve someone capable of immediately helping them navigate the halls of government who understands what time it is in this country and the nature of the work before us. I know for whom I work, the citizens of Cass County, and when the boss calls, I will always answer.

Michael, on the other hand, does not answer, is rarely if ever here in the district, and regularly declines invitations to visit. Most importantly, Michael Davis was silent and absent during the vast majority of our fight against the landfill. However, he was front and center for photos taking credit for its demise.

Nothing says “insider” more than a do-nothing politician who ignores his constituents and then takes credit for the wins he had nothing to do with. I plan to take a sledgehammer to this kind of politics.