Opinion: Rep. Michael Davis can’t stop Democrats from winning in Cass County

However, I am running for state representative because the incumbent Representative Michael Davis is not doing his job in Jefferson City or the district. First, he does not live here and never has. Instead, he uses his campaign treasurer’s home as his voter registration address while he stays in Jefferson City and in St. Louis, where he is from. I fear this type of political malpractice could lead to Democrats picking up this seat.
I am running because the residents of Belton and Raymore deserve an effective, servant-leader who is a common-sense, conservative to represent them. Someone who can hit the ground running on the first day. They deserve someone capable of immediately helping them navigate the halls of government who understands what time it is in this country and the nature of the work before us. I know for whom I work, the citizens of Cass County, and when the boss calls, I will always answer.
Michael, on the other hand, does not answer, is rarely if ever here in the district, and regularly declines invitations to visit. Most importantly, Michael Davis was silent and absent during the vast majority of our fight against the landfill. However, he was front and center for photos taking credit for its demise.
Nothing says “insider” more than a do-nothing politician who ignores his constituents and then takes credit for the wins he had nothing to do with. I plan to take a sledgehammer to this kind of politics.
Davis is disconnected, disinterested, and not engaged. I’ve never seen anything like it. I fear that he has allowed Biden’s democratic party a real opportunity to gain a foothold here in suburban Cass County which is a tenuous 55% or less Republican district.
Due to Michael’s untruths, inaction, and inactivity, the seat is at risk to the left, or almost as bad, a relatively unknown moderate Republican who will likely fall-in-line instead of fight.
Rather than lose the seat to an unknown, untested moderate Republican or a Democrat, I stepped forward at the last minute to run for the position, instead of pursuing other opportunities.
If elected, the people can count on me to be a vocal conservative leader and a reliable vote on priorities like life and protecting children, gun rights, school choice, and education freedom. I won’t back down from fighting cronyism, cutting taxes, dealing with spending problems, and tackling the Jeff City insiders.
It’s time for a change. It’s time to elect a real conservative fighter and a pragmatic winner with a proven record of getting things done. Cass County deserves nothing less. Afterall, this is about who will best serve you.
Associate Cass County Commissioner, a conservative grassroots activist, and a candidate for state representative