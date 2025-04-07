Opinion: Soda and candy ban in food stamps is a long overdue

Missourians receiving food stamps deserve better from their government than chronic illness.

That’s the commonsense idea driving a ban on soda and candy in the program in Missouri’s General Assembly, as well as the larger Make America Healthy Again movement we’re seeing in the new Trump administration.

The job of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—better known as food stamps—is right there in its name: It’s supposed to supplement nutrition for low-income families. But instead, it’s making many Missourians sicker.

Individuals on food stamps are shown to have a higher rate of obesity and, therefore, a higher risk of other chronic illnesses than non-participants. This is in large part because “junk” foods make up a large percentage of food stamp buys. In fact, soda is the top purchase with food stamps.

It’s time to reverse course and reorient the food stamp program toward nutrition and away from poor public health.

Rep. Jamie Gragg and Sen. Rick Brattin have both filed bills in the Missouri General Assembly that would prohibit the purchase of soda and candy with food stamps.

It’s a long-overdue solution to a longtime problem.

Missouri’s food stamp program cost an estimated $1.5 billion in 2023, serving 650,000 Missourians. Nationally, candy and soda make up 11 percent of all food stamp spending. If applied to Missouri, that means roughly $165 million in food stamp dollars were spent on junk food in the Show-Me State just in 2023.

More food stamp dollars are spent on soda, candy, snacks, ice cream, and cakes than on wholesome diet staples like fruit, vegetables, eggs, pasta, beans, and rice. Across the United States, junk food purchases with food stamps exceed that of fruit and vegetables by $400 million per year.

The Make America Healthy Again movement is drawing attention to the direct link between poor diet and poor health outcomes, and food stamp recipients are not immune to this cause and effect.

In a nation seeing a rising number of people afflicted with diabetes, obesity, and cancer, food stamp recipients aren’t faring well. Adults and children on food stamps have a higher rate of obesity than nonparticipants with similar incomes and a higher risk of diseases like heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and cancer.

This isn’t what legislators had in mind when they created this safety net. Taxpayers are now funding and perpetuating a public health crisis.

The soda and candy ban for food stamps is Jefferson City doing right by Missouri citizens. It’s reorienting a nutrition assistance program back toward nutrition. This isn’t about restricting freedom—no one is preventing anyone from purchasing the occasional soda or sweet “treat” with their own money. This ban is about improving the way the food stamp program works so that it truly benefits—rather than harms—participants.

Preventing the purchase of junk food in government programs isn’t a novel idea, either. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or “WIC” already closely regulates what participants can and cannot buy, and it works. For example, participants cannot purchase soda or candy with WIC benefits—and participants see notable health improvements on the program.

Make America Healthy Again is a catchy slogan, but behind it is the real opportunity for Missouri to improve its food stamp program so it can better serve Missourians and help them live healthier lives.

That idea shouldn’t be partisan. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should take the commonsense approach and ban soda and candy in food stamps to not only improve public health, but also to help Missourians put better food on their tables and into their bodies.