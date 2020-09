In this episode, the show traveled to Van Buren, Missourah, the seat of Carter County. Joining us on the panel is Missouri Farm Bureau representative Alan Gibbs, Carter County Clerk Leona Stephens, Carter County Sheriff Rick Stephens Jr., and Carter County legend, Dr. Gene Oakley.

Tune in as the panel discusses the famous county courthouse, the tourism industry in Carter County, local schools, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and much more!