Show Me Missourah — Clark County

In this episode, the show traveled to Kahoka Missourah, the seat of Clark County. Joining us on the panel is Presiding Commissioner Buddy Kattelmann, County Clerk Kelly Waples, and Travis Mathes, director of member services at Lewis County REC.

The panel discussed county history, courthouses, schools, geography, and more on this week’s episode of Show Me Missourah.