Show Me Missourah — Clinton County

This week the show traveled to Clinton County, home of David Rice Atchison, a U.S. Senator who allegedly served as president of the United States for a day.

Join Scott Faughn and the Plattsburg Chamber of Commerce’s Sandra Utz and Charnette Norton as they discuss the history of the county, from its founding to what the area is like today.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.