Show Me Missourah: Gentry County

In this episode, the show traveled to Albany, Mo., the seat of Gentry County. Joining us on the panel is Presiding Commissioner Mike Sager, County Commissioner Larry Wilson, and Clerk of the County Commission Carol Reidlinger.

Tune in as the panel discusses the early settlers of Gentry County, the history of the county’s courthouse, Major General Roger E. Combs, the Carnegie library, and much more!