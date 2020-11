Show Me Missourah — Knox County

This week the show traveled to Edina Missourah, the county seat of Knox County, to visit the historic courthouse and learn more about the area.

Join County Assessor Anita James, Collector Brent Karhoff, Commissioner Ronnie Leckbee, and Presiding Commissioner Evan Glasgow as they discuss the county’s history, from famous residents to the Civil War and local politics.