Show Me Missourah — Laclede County

This week Scott sat down with Laclede County Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst, Western District Commissioner Darrell Pollock, Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst, The Missouri Times editor Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Allison Dorris with the Lebanon-Laclede County Library, Sam Allen with the Laclede County Sheriffs Department, Lebanon High School teacher Kate Sooter, and local historian Donald Wraith.

Listen for a discussion highlighting Laclede County, from its unique library to Bennett Springs and more, from the courthouse in Lebanon.