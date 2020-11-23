Show Me Missourah — Perry County

This week the show traveled to Perryville Missourah, the seat of Perry County, to visit the historic courthouse and learn more about one of the state’s oldest organized counties.

Scott was joined by Citizens Electric’s Nikki Schremp, Director of Perry County Tourism Trish Erzfeld, City Administrator Brent Buerck, and Presiding Commissioner Mike Saur to discuss county history, famous folks, local legends, and the area’s German heritage.

