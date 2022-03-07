Special episode with Judge Stephen Limbaugh & former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder

This Week in a special Show Me Missourah we sat down with Judge Stephen Limbaugh and former Lt. Governor Peter Kinder for a chat about all of Missouri history.

Judge Limbaugh hosted us at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Federal Courthouse near the river in downtown Cape Girardeau. We held a brief Ron Richard Fan Club meeting, discussed the River Campus and learned that all three of us have prints of George Caleb Bingham’s famous painting General Order No. 11 in our offices.

We also discussed the editorial that then Senators Kinder and Ehlmann wrote about the official ending of the Civil War in Missouri.

