Third Read: A Proper Old Fashioned

Kaitlyn and Conner talk about Todd Graves’ appointment to the UM System Board of Curators, Sen. Holly Rehder’s PDMP bill, Rep. Ron Hicks’ gun bill, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s potential run for U.S. Senate, the results from the St. Louis City municipal elections, and more. It’s been a busy week in Missouri politics!

