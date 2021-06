Third Read — Hartzler Shakes Up Senate Race

Kaitlyn is joined by guest host Hannah Beers Sutton, a senior associate with Axiom Strategies, to break down the U.S. Senate race as the GOP field gets a little more crowded with the entrance of Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler. The pair also discusses Rep. Travis Smith’s involvement with the PDMP legislation and recaps session.

