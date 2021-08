This Week in Missouri Politics — Aug. 15, 2021

Scott Faughn is joined by former U.S. Senator Kit Bond to discuss Missouri’s bicentennial, the U.S. Senate race, and President Joe Biden. On the panel, Scott is joined by Rep. Jim Murphy; St. Louis Alderman Jack Coatar; Cora Faith Walker, chief policy officer for the St. Louis County executive; and Steele Shippy, senior campaign consultant for Victory Enterprises.