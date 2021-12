This Week in Missouri Politics — December 12, 2021

Scott Faughn is joined by Attorney General Eric Schmitt to discuss his efforts to combat the federal government on vaccine mandates and immigration policies as well as his U.S. Senate race. On the panel, Scott is joined by Reps. Rasheen Aldridge and Adam Schwadron as well as St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White and veteran GOP consultant David Barklage.