This Week in Missouri Politics – February 7th, 2021
By Conner Kerrigan on February 8, 2021
On this week’s episode, Scott is joined by state Reps. Rasheen Aldridge, Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Brett Dinkins of Victory Enterprises, and attorney Jane Dueker to discuss the drama around the State of the State address, COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and a controversial gun bill that recently passed the House.
Conner Kerrigan is a writer and communications professional who lives in Columbia. He joined The Missouri Times team as the business manager in late 2020. Originally from Chicago, Conner is a graduate of Millikin University in Decatur.