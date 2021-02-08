 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – February 7th, 2021

By Conner Kerrigan on February 8, 2021

On this week’s episode, Scott is joined by state Reps. Rasheen Aldridge, Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Brett Dinkins of Victory Enterprises, and attorney Jane Dueker to discuss the drama around the State of the State address, COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and a controversial gun bill that recently passed the House.