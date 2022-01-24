This Week in Missouri Politics — January 23, 2022 By The Missouri Times on January 24, 2022 Scott Faughn is joined by Gov. Mike Parson to discuss the State of the State, Missouri’s economy, and congressional redistricting. Rep. Ashley Aune gives the Democratic response to the State of the State. https://themissouritimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/TWMP-12322.mp3 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)