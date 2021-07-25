 Press "Enter" to skip to content
TWMP McCloskey

This Week in Missouri Politics — July 25, 2021

By Cameron Gerber on July 25, 2021

Scott Faughn is joined by U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey to discuss his campaign. On the panel, Scott is joined by state Reps. Steve Butz and Marlene Terry as well as Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker and Scott Dieckhaus, a partner at Palm Strategic Group.