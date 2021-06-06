This Week in Missouri Politics — June 6, 2021 By The Missouri Times on June 6, 2021 Scott Faughn is joined by Sen. Paul Wieland to discuss the FRA and the end of session. On the panel, Scott is joined by State Representative Shamed Dogan, Lane Koch, Braxton Payne, and Pat White. https://themissouritimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/TWMP-June-6-audio-6421-5.22-PM.mp3 Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)