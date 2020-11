This Week in Missouri Politics — Nov. 15, 2020

Scott Faughn is joined by Gov. Mike Parson from Perry County to discuss the 2020 elections, law enforcement and the “defund the police” movement, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the panel, Scott is joined by state Rep. Rick Francis, former state Rep. Patrick Naeger, attorney Tom Burcham, and Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz.