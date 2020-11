This Week in Missouri Politics — Nov. 8, 2020

Scott Faughn is joined by Rep. Dean Plocher, who was recently elected the next House Majority Floor Leader, to discuss the 2020 elections, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the passage of Amendment 3.

On the panel, Scott is joined by Rep. Jim Murphy, Victory Enterprises partner Joe Lakin, attorney Jane Dueker, and attorney Sam Gladney.