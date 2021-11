This Week in Missouri Politics — November 7, 2021

Scott Faughn is joined by Rep. Tracy McCreery to discuss her state Senate campaign, the domestic violence gun loophole in Missouri, and paid family leave. On the panel, Scott is joined by state Reps. Jim Murphy and Gretchen Bangert as well as House candidate Ken Waller and Ryan Hawkins of FSB Public Affairs.

