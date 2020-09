This Week in Missouri Politics — Sept. 20, 2020

Scott Faughn is joined by state Rep. Barbara Washington to discuss her race for state Senate and the special session on violent crime. Reps. Bill Kidd and Ashley Bland Manlove join the show to continue the discussion on the special session and solutions to the murder problems in St. Louis and Kansas City. And later, Danny Pfeifer of the Catalyst Group and Will Ruder of the Home Builders Association stop by to talk about COVID-19 and more on This Week in Missouri Politics.