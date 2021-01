This Week in Missouri Politics with Sen. Karla May

Scott Faughn is joined by Sen. Karla May to discuss the riot at the U.S. Capitol and the censure of Rep. Wiley Price. On the panel, Scott is joined by state Reps. Trish Gunby and Jim Murphy as well as Jamey Murphy, chief of staff to Sen. Paul Wieland; and Kurt Witzel to discuss the legislative session and COVID-19 disrupting proceedings.