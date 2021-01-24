This Week in Missouri Politics with Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden
By Conner Kerrigan on January 24, 2021
Scott Faughn is joined by Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden to discuss increased security at the Capitol and the 2020 election. On the panel, Scott is joined by state Sens. Justin Brown and Barbara Washington as well as Jack Cardetti, president of Tightline Public Affairs; and James Harris, government and public affairs consultant.
