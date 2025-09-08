Press Release: Erin Schrimpf to become Director of Policy and Communications at Hahn | DeBoef Government Relations

Hahn DeBoef is pleased to announce that Erin Schrimpf has joined the firm as the new Director of Policy and Communications, expanding the firm’s capabilities to include strategic communications, public affairs, and media relations.

Schrimpf brings more than a decade of experience in public affairs, government relations, and strategic communications. She has served as a statewide spokesperson on the record for multiple high-profile clients and campaigns, leading earned media strategies and working closely with reporters and outlets in every Missouri media market. She is also a frequent and highly requested guest on This Week in Missouri Politics, where she provides analysis and commentary on Missouri’s political and policy landscape.

Alongside her communications work, Schrimpf has developed extensive experience at the Missouri Capitol, providing lobbying support and legislative tracking for a diverse range of clients. Over the years, she has built expertise in healthcare, local government, and gaming, giving her clients a comprehensive approach to both policy and messaging.

“Erin’s experience and relationships across Missouri make her the right fit to help us expand our services and capabilities, giving Hahn DeBoef a true competitive edge,” said Jay Hahn, Managing Partner at Hahn DeBoef. “By adding Erin to the team, we’re enhancing the value we deliver to clients today and positioning the firm to do even more in the future.”

“Hahn DeBoef has an outstanding record of success and I’m excited to join a team known for its proven results,” said Erin Schrimpf. “This role allows me to bring my communications expertise to a firm that already excels in government affairs and build on that success to deliver even greater value to clients.”

Schrimpf earned her master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy and was selected as a Presidential Management Fellow (PMF), the federal government’s prestigious two-year leadership program. As a PMF at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during the first Trump administration, she served in multiple roles, including as speechwriter for senior agency officials and completing a detail assignment with the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. Earlier in her career, Schrimpf worked in the office of Kansas City Mayor Sly James, supporting communications and policy initiatives.

A Jefferson City native, Erin and her husband, Blake, live on a small family farm outside of Wardsville with their three children. They are proud alumni of Helias Catholic and members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson City.