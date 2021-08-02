Republican Chandler Haynes announces bid for Missouri House

Personal banker Chandler Haynes has filed to run for the Missouri House in 2022. Hailing from Southwest Missouri, Haynes hopes to replace the termed-out Representative Jered Taylor. This seat represents Christian County. So far, Haynes is the only Republican candidate in the race to announce.

“I want to thank Rep. Taylor for his efforts to preserve our way of life here in Christian County. I am ready to take the torch and continue the fight for freedom as our next state representative. I promise to uphold our Constitution and defend our rights in the legislature.”

A lifelong Southwest Missourian, Chandler Haynes serves as a local banker in his hometown, but is often recognized for his many years of local conservative grassroots involvement. Alongside working with various campaigns, Haynes also has a strong record of advocacy with the Young Republicans of Missouri and TeenPact, a Christian-based organization that helps young people engage with the political process.

“The next generation of voters is already here, and they are searching for a place to call home in this turbulent political landscape. I believe it’s so important that we as conservatives are able to connect with this demographic and equip them with a practical alternative to the socialist daydreams of an increasingly radical and anti-American Democratic Party. That’s why I have dedicated my time to being a voice for constitutionally-centered political engagement.”

Haynes is familiar with the legislative process as a former staff member of State Senator Burlison. When it comes to Haynes’s legislative priorities, there are three key issues that define his agenda: Upholding constitutional liberties, supporting law enforcement, and ending political indoctrination in schools. Haynes describes himself as staunchly pro-life, pro-gun rights, and pro-free speech.

“It has become so normal for politicians to say they want to restrict our rights ‘for our own safety’—we’ve just come out of a year of mask mandates and lockdowns. I will fight every day to ensure your First and Second Amendment rights are never trampled on by an overreaching government or unelected big tech. I will also work to end the rewriting of American history in our schools. Divisive and hateful rhetoric like Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project have no place in our community – let alone our classrooms. Here in Christian County, we stand proudly with our men and women in law enforcement, not against them.”

Chandler and his wife, Kailee, reside in Nixa, MO, and attend Hope Church of Springfield. Together they enjoy supporting local restaurants with frequent date nights and hiking trips to Busiek state park with their dog, Tucker. Haynes has hired Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.

For more information about Chandler Haynes’s campaign, visit www.chandlerhaynes.com.