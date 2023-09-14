Jonathan Patterson selected as the new House Speaker

On Tuesday, September 12, Representative Jonathan Patterson was elected by the majority caucus to serve as the new House Speaker for this upcoming session and will continue until the 2025 legislative session.

He will replace former Speaker Rep. Dean Plocher who was term-limited this year.

Patterson represents House District 30, which includes parts of Jackson County, and was elected in 2018. Patterson is no stranger to House Leadership positions as he previously served as Majority Floor Leader this past session.

Before being elected Patterson was a surgeon and practiced general surgery in the Kansas City area for over a decade until 2022.

“I will continue to work with all members of the House to find common ground, pass commonsense legislation, and protect the rights, freedoms, and values Missourians hold dear. As we face the challenges of tomorrow, I know that together we can take the necessary steps toward a brighter future for all who live in our great state,” Patterson said in a release.

Patterson’s selection was the only notable event during this year’s veto session as the legislature failed to override any of Governor Mike Parson’s vetoes.

The Missouri General assembly will return in January for the 2024 legislative session.