PSC approves order related to Evergy, Nucor steel mill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Public Service Commission (PSC) approved Evergy Missouri West’s special incremental load tariff for a steel production facility in Sedalia Tuesday — despite a last-minute request from the Missouri Energy Consumers Group (MECG) for modifications.

The commission last month greenlighted the special incremental load rate contract between Evergy and Nucor for the new steel mill. But that report rejected Evergy’s special incremental load tariff and authorized it to file an exemplar tariff.

Commissioners gave interested parties until Dec. 9 to file recommendations. MECG initially requested the PSC to reject the tariff but on Dec. 16 — the day before the PSC agenda meeting — asked for the tariff to be modified.

The PSC sided against MECG Tuesday and approved the order, authorizing the tariff to go into effect on Dec. 27.

The Nucor facility is expected to become Evergy Missouri West’s largest energy user under its 10-year fixed-rate contract.

According to a brief Evergy filed, Nucor is investing approximately $250 million in building the steel bar micro mill in Sedalia. And winning the steel production company to Missouri was a joint effort, which included the Governor’s Office, various departments, Union Pacific Railroad, and more.

Additionally Tuesday, commissioners also approved an order suspending some tariff sheets from Ameren Missouri related to its application to expand its community solar pilot program. Staff had asked the PSC for the suspension in order to have more time to complete discovery.

The PSC suspended the tariff sheets until March 25.

The next agenda meeting is scheduled for Dec. 30.